Knoxville leaders to discuss gun violence after second Austin-East student shot, killed over last week

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Officials confirmed the death of a second Austin-East student over the last week Tuesday night.

Mayor Indya Kincannon and other city leaders will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the gun violence that has taken the lives of three teenagers in 2021.

According to KPD, a teenage girl was shot Tuesday around 7:40 p.m. near a home in the 2500 block of Selma Avenue. The teen was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

On Feb. 12, a 16-year-old Austin-East student was fatally shot as he was driving home from school. KPD officials have asked for the public’s help as they continue to investigate and name suspects.

In January, 15-year-old Justin Taylor was shot and killed from the backseat of a car in Northeast Knoxville.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon released a statement on the incident, saying, “Another teenage life has been cut short by gun violence in our City. My heart is breaking for this young lady and her family as they deal with this devastating loss. Gun violence in our streets has reached a crisis point and it must be stopped.”

City leaders will meet at Paul Hogue Park to discuss the case and steps moving forward.

