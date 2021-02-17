Advertisement

Knoxville Man offers $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in recent shootings

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kris Young is the founder of Young At Heart Inc. He works for kids in the East Knoxville community.

He says he knew Stanley Freeman Jr., one of three teens killed by gun violence in recent weeks, personally. He’s pleading for the violence in East Knoxville to stop. He’s offering a 2500 dollar reward out of his own pocket trying to encourage people to give police a name or names of who killed the teens.

“What is going on is a war. We have people that have declared war in this community. So we need to fight back. KPD is a part of that so I’m not averse to increased patrols,” said Young.

