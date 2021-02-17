Advertisement

Knoxville third graders make butter in virtual field trip series

South Knoxville Elementary students have learned history without the books.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South Knoxville Elementary students have learned history without the books. It’s thanks to a virtual field trip program with Blount Mansion.

Within minutes of walking into Susan Parker’s third-grade class, Chloe Clouse told WVLT News reporter Ashley Bohle: “I love butter.”

She was prepared for Wednesday’s activity where students learned about natural resources and food from the 18th century.

“It’s so cool,” said Clouse as she shook her mason jar filled with heavy cream, “I’m really excited to shake it up more because it’s not really shook up.”

But it required some strength and patience.

“We got to do a big activity that not many people do in their everyday life,” said Archer Rodocker, another third-grade student.

It took about 15 minutes of shaking and dancing to create the butter.

“It’s making me feel really good cause I never did butter like that before,” said Clouse.

“It was a little more bland than the stuff at the store, but it was good,” said Rodocker.

Next week Blount Mansion leaders plan to focus on historic newspapers.

