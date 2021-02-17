KPD investigating shooting near N. Central Street
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near North Central Street.
According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to through traffic indefinitely” after a shooting with victim Wednesday afternoon.
WVLT News has crews en route to the scene to learn more. KPD asks that you seek alternate routes at this time.
