KPD investigating shooting near N. Central Street

According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to...
According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to through traffic indefinitely” after a shooting with victim Wednesday afternoon.(KPD)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near North Central Street.

According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to through traffic indefinitely” after a shooting with victim Wednesday afternoon.

WVLT News has crews en route to the scene to learn more. KPD asks that you seek alternate routes at this time.

