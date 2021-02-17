KPD investigating shooting near N. Central Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near North Central Street.

According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to through traffic indefinitely” after a shooting with victim Wednesday afternoon.

The KPD is investigating a shooting with victim on N. Central Street at Atlantic Avenue. The intersection is closed to through traffic indefinitely. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/V0YTFLEKSX — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 17, 2021

WVLT News has crews en route to the scene to learn more. KPD asks that you seek alternate routes at this time.

