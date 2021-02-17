Mannequins floating in California waterway prompt 911 calls

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13/WVLT) — California drivers in the City of Stockton were shocked by something strange floating in the waters near Highway 99 Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said it received calls about a body floating in water near the highway and Arch Road. CBS13 reports that, when officers arrived, they found several body parts--mannequin body parts.

A truck spotted the “carnage” around 8 a.m. and reached out to 911 first.

“The first visual is ‘oh my gosh’ and then you kind of go wait a second there’s a leg here, a leg there,” Officer Ruben Jones with CHP.

The officers used it as a fun moment for social media, posting pictures of the obvious mannequins and saying their lives were lost to the “Stockton Kraken.”

“At this point, I see that as a green light to have a little fun and be a little creative on social media,” Jones said.

CBS13 reported that the mannequins were removed to prevent further calls. CHP said the area was known as a dumping ground, and it’s likely impossible to know who dropped the mannequins off.

“Without any cameras in the area it would be almost impossible, so we just chalk it up to one of those things where you go only in Stockton,” Jones said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.