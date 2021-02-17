Maryville biotech company researching ways to treat respiratory damage from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Scientists at NellOne Therapeutics in Maryville are studying a protein that could help those with lingering symptoms from COVID-19.

Bill Malkes, the C.E.O of the company, says researchers at the lab believe a protein called NELL1-NV1 could help repair their tissue damage.

“You’ve heard of stem cell therapy. NellOne will call on new stem cells for your body to create to repair damaged tissue while it moderates the inflammation,” shared Malkes.

Malkes says so far the protein has worked on mice, but more research is being done.

It could be years before this type of therapy is approved to the public.

For more information on the research, click here.

