Advertisement

Maryville biotech company researching ways to treat respiratory damage from COVID-19

Researchers say if approved it could possibly help COVID “long haulers.”
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Scientists at NellOne Therapeutics in Maryville are studying a protein that could help those with lingering symptoms from COVID-19.

Bill Malkes, the C.E.O of the company, says researchers at the lab believe a protein called NELL1-NV1 could help repair their tissue damage.

“You’ve heard of stem cell therapy. NellOne will call on new stem cells for your body to create to repair damaged tissue while it moderates the inflammation,” shared Malkes.

Malkes says so far the protein has worked on mice, but more research is being done.

It could be years before this type of therapy is approved to the public.

For more information on the research, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
Ice then cold then rain: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
Juvenile girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
CDC warns of carbon monoxide poisoning as winter weather continues
Don and Marianne Dodgen
Farragut Athletic Director loses wife, long time East Tenn. teacher in relentless battle following stroke
Juvenile girl killed in Cherry Street shooting
Juvenile girl killed in Cherry Street shooting