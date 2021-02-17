Mother accidentally shot, killed after child finds gun in her purse

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WVLT) - North Carolina officials said a 25-year-old woman was accidentally shot to death after her child found a loaded gun in her purse.

According to police, another child in the home at the time of the incident was also struck by gunfire.

Police responded to reports of a shooting Monday around 6:55 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found Gabriel Henderson, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound in the back bedroom of her apartment. Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The child who was also shot was transported to a local hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said one of Henderson’s children found the gun in their mother’s purse and accidentally fired it fatally shooting Henderson.

Police said they will continue to investigate the incident. The names of the children are not being released.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.