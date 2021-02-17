Advertisement

Mother found dead, child injured in NC accidental shooting

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina police say a 25-year-old mother was killed and a child was injured after an accidental shooting occurred while she was in a bedroom with her children.

WBTV reports that Cornelius police responded to an apartment on Meridian Street Monday around 7 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a woman in a bedroom. The victim, Gabriel Alexis Henderson, was pronounced dead by MEDIC. After an investigation, officers said they found the only people at the home were Henderson with her five children. A small semi-automatic handgun was found on the bed where the victim was found.

WBTV reported that four of the children were in the bedroom at the time and investigators believe the children found the gun inside their mother’s person. The youngest child was also shot and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they will not be releasing any identifying factors in the case.

