New sign to welcome folks to Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Secret City in East Tennessee that lures international travelers each year for industry and research is adding a new gateway sign to invite them in.

A grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation is making the bold new sign and landscaping possible upon approach via Highway 62, which becomes South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. The city is home to world-renowned Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Senior Communications Specialist Lauren Gray said, “So, as people see that split to ORNL or to the left to enter into the city, they’ll see this great, giant, bold sign that says City of Oak Ridge and they’ll know that they have made it to the city.”

The city is seeking public input for one more public meeting about the sign’s design, at 3:00 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

You can see a previous presentation about the new sign here.

