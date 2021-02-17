PETA offering $5,000 reward in Tenn. dog dragging case

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - PETA announced it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people in a Tenn. dog dragging case.

The additional money brings the possible reward for information in the case to $13,000

According to a release, a German Shepherd mix was tied to the back of a white sedan and dragged around the parking lot of the Gospel Mission Church on Lone Star Road in Kingsport, Tenn. on the night of Jan. 28.

The dog was found the next night by church members. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. (Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say churchgoers found the injured dog the next morning and rushed him to a veterinarian.

The dog now named Church sustained serious injuries to his ankles, knees and chest and is slowly recovering.

Officials say surveillance footage showed at least two individuals in the car.

“This gentle dog deserved love and a safe home, but instead, he was tortured for a lark,” says PETA Senior Director Stephanie Bell. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever committed this terrible crime can be held accountable and no similar events will occur in the future.”

If you have any information contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.

