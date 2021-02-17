PREVIEW: No. 19 Vols host South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a slight schedule adjustment, the 19th-ranked Tennessee basketball team will return to action with a Wednesday night home contest with South Carolina. Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is slated for 9 p.m. on SEC Network.

Last time out, Tennessee fell on the road to LSU, 78-65. The Vols were led in scoring by a third consecutive 20-plus point output from freshman Jaden Springer who finished the afternoon with 21 points.

A victory on Wednesday would extend the Vols home win streak to four games and give UT a 12-2 record at TBA this season.

Up next, the Orange & White remain in Knoxville for a Saturday afternoon rematch with Kentucky. The opening tap from Thompson-Boling Arena is slated for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee leads the all-time series with South Carolina, 47-28, dating to 1927. The Vols have won five of their last six games against the Gamecocks.

• The Volunteers own a 28-9 lead when this series is contested in Knoxville and have won three straight over the Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena.

• Wednesday marks the 18th head-to-head meeting between good friends Rick Barnes and Frank Martin.

A WIN WOULD...

• Extend Tennessee’s home win streak to four games while giving the Vols a 12-2 record at Thompson-Boling Arena this season.

• Make the Vols 6-1 in their last seven games against South Carolina.

LAYUP LINES

• The Volunteers have spent the duration of the season ranked in the top 20 of the Associated Press Top-25 poll and are ranked No. 19 this week.

• Tennessee is No. 12 in the latest NCAA NET ratings, with four wins over teams in the top 40.

• The NCAA revealed its preliminary list of the top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament Saturday, and the Vols landed at No. 11 overall (third No. 3 seed).

• The true freshman duo of Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer have accounted for 52.5 percent of Tennessee’s scoring over the last three games.

• Meanwhile, the senior tandem of John Fulkerson and Yves Pons is struggling offensively, combining for 5.7 points over the last three games on 24 total shot attempts.

• Pons is a top-10 finalist for the Julius Erving Award and one of 15 candidates for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year.

DEFENSE WINS

• According to KenPom, the Vols rank third in the NCAA in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 87.3 points per 100 possessions. College teams typically average close to 70 possessions per game.

• Tennessee ranks 15th in the NCAA in scoring defense, allowing just 61.7 points per game.

• The Vols are forcing 15.8 turnovers per game while converting those turnovers into 17.3 points per game. Tennessee’s turnover margin stands at +4.0 (14th nationally).

• Tennessee has forced 14 of 19 opponents to turn the ball over on 20 percent or more of their possessions. The Vols are forcing opponents to turn it over 23.1 percent of the time this season.

• Only one time this season has a Tennessee opponent scored 80 or more points. That was Georgia, in a game the Vols won, 89-81, on Feb. 10.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA

• After dealing with a number of COVID-19 issues during the early and middle stages of the season that canceled or postponed nine games, South Carolina has finally been able to get into a weekly routine. The team has played its last nine scheduled games.

• The Gamecocks have won just two of those contests and enter Tuesday’s game on a three-game losing streak. Through 14 games played, South Carolina is 5-9 overall and 3-7 in SEC play.

• Despite the struggles, the constant presence for the Gamecocks has been junior guard AJ Lawson, who leads the team and ranks third in the SEC in scoring with 17.9 points per game. In 14 starts, Lawson has scored in double figures 12 times with eight 20-point performances.

THE SWITCH HAS BEEN FLIPPED

• Five-star freshmen Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were solid role players through Tennessee’s first nine SEC games. But over the last three SEC outings, the duo has taken control of the Vols’ offense.

• The duo went from accounting for 24.4 percent of Tennessee’s scoring in its first nine SEC games to providing 52.5 of the team’s scoring in the last three league games.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.