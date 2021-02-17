Rural Metro battles overnight East Knox Co. house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire battled a house fire overnight Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the incident was reported on the 7800 block of Lucky Lane. When crews arrived on the scene they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from half the home.

Officials said there were two residents inside the home at the time of the fire who self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The residents said fire and sparks were obvious around the flue pipe for their wood stove. Rural Metro will continue to investigate to determine the exact cause of the fire.

