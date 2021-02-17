Advertisement

Rural Metro extinguishes Halls house fire

Halls House Fire
Halls House Fire(Rural Metro Fire Department)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro was called to a house fire in the Halls community Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro, they arrived quickly at the scene in the 3700 block of Brown Gap Road and discovered a burning mattress inside the home with flames going up a bedroom wall.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the mattress and allow ventilation in the home to stop damage to the house.

Firefighters said there were no working smoke detectors in the home, but the family who lived there was able to get out safely. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

