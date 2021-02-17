“She had a smile that would make anybody’s day:”dance teacher remembers student who was killed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -15-year-old Janairia Muhammad was shot and killed outside of her home on Wednesday night. Her dance teacher Tyshonna Hoffman says she’s been teaching the young woman for almost a decade.

“Janairia was a good kid. She didn’t want to fight anybody. She just wanted to dance. At five years old she was on my dance team. When she started, she became apart of my family and was at my house all of the time. We took road trips... She had a smile that would make anybody’s day. She’d walk into the room, if it was gloomy, she’d smile and the whole room was a brighter room to be in. She just knew how to brighten up a place,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman’s daughter now missing her best friend.

“It always hurts when a kid gets lost or killed, but when it’s a kid that’s at your house that you’ve made a bond with that’s your daughter’s best friend it hits totally different. There’s something that needs to be done because she didn’t deserve that. She was just a baby,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman’s message, “It needs to stop.”

The community organized a meeting at The Change Center on February 19th at 6 p.m.

