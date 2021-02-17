Staff has sleepover with animals at Ky. Humane Society during winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - Staff members at the Kentucky Humane Society spent the night with the animals Monday as winter weather blew through the area.

Staff members said they stayed overnight to make sure the animals would not be left without care. Staff members said they were concerned if they went home they wouldn’t be able to make it back the next day.

The staff members cared for more than 70 animals while severe winter weather ripped through the state.

“We feel so lucky to have such amazing staff and volunteers!” a post of the shelter’s Facebook read.

More than 120 other animals stayed at the homes of other volunteers during the storm.

