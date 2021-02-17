Advertisement

Staff has sleepover with animals at Ky. Humane Society during winter storm

The staff members cared for more than 70 animals while severe winter weather ripped through the...
The staff members cared for more than 70 animals while severe winter weather ripped through the state.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - Staff members at the Kentucky Humane Society spent the night with the animals Monday as winter weather blew through the area.

Staff members said they stayed overnight to make sure the animals would not be left without care. Staff members said they were concerned if they went home they wouldn’t be able to make it back the next day.

The staff members cared for more than 70 animals while severe winter weather ripped through the state.

“We feel so lucky to have such amazing staff and volunteers!” a post of the shelter’s Facebook read.

More than 120 other animals stayed at the homes of other volunteers during the storm.

Sleepover at the shelter! We want to send a HUGE THANK YOU to our amazing staff who care for the animals day in and day...

Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
Frigid and feels colder Tuesday
Icy, frigid today, next WVLT First Alert for snow to heavy rain
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Holiday weekend turns to tragedy in Knoxville
Mother of Valentine’s Day shooting victim speaks out
Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older

Latest News

Church the German Shepherd has suffered serious injuries
PETA offering $5,000 reward in Tenn. dog dragging case
The Nashville university says alumni couple Carolyn Thomas Rogers and Robert Moss Rogers...
Vanderbilt lands $5M to create center on US presidency
Burst of snow to heavy rain ahead.
First Alert: Bursts of snow but heavy rain washing away most snow
'Cruella' starring Emma Stone
In first trailer for ‘Cruella,’ Emma Stone transforms into the iconic Disney villian