TEMA reports 20K customers without power statewide

Officials said a winter storm that brought snow, freezing rain and ice to areas across the state have caused the outages.(WTAP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said nearly 20,000 customers across the state are currently without power.

Officials said a winter storm that brought snow, freezing rain and ice to areas across the state have caused the outages.

According to TEMA, it may take up to three days before power is fully restored.

Residents are urged to charge their phones/other devices and have an emergency kit that contains non-perishable food, water, blankets and flashlights with fresh batteries ready.

