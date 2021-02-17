Advertisement

Tenn. 9-year-old dies in sledding accident

Tube sled
Tube sled(Canva)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A 9-year-old boy died after a sledding accident in Brentwood, according to a report from WTVF.

Police responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon on Seward Road. According to Brentwood Police, the boy and three other children were sledding using a tube pulled by an ATV when the tube collided with a mailbox. Police said the boy’s father was driving the ATV.

Officials said the boy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries where he later died.

The boy’s identity was not released. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
Frigid and feels colder Tuesday
Icy, frigid today, next WVLT First Alert for snow to heavy rain
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Holiday weekend turns to tragedy in Knoxville
Mother of Valentine’s Day shooting victim speaks out
Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older

Latest News

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper
Kellie Harper named to Women’s Naismith Coach of the Year list
Falcons hosting Carter in District Tournament basketball play
Falcons soar in District Tourney match up with Carter
Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie
Knoxville leaders promise change after three teens killed by gun violence
Falcons hosting Carter in District Tournament basketball play
Carter vs. Fulton highlights