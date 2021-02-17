Tenn. 9-year-old dies in sledding accident

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A 9-year-old boy died after a sledding accident in Brentwood, according to a report from WTVF.

Police responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon on Seward Road. According to Brentwood Police, the boy and three other children were sledding using a tube pulled by an ATV when the tube collided with a mailbox. Police said the boy’s father was driving the ATV.

Officials said the boy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries where he later died.

The boy’s identity was not released. No one else was hurt.

