Advertisement

Tenn. hotel staff, guests care for missing dogs to keep them safe

Two lost dogs, nicknamed SkyWest and American, are cared for at the Element Nashville Airport...
Two lost dogs, nicknamed SkyWest and American, are cared for at the Element Nashville Airport Hotel(NewsChannel5)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hotel staff and guests at a Nashville hotel are banding together to help ‘man’s best friend.’

WTVF reported it started Tuesday night when two puppies made their way inside the Element Nashville Airport hotel and parked themselves, getting the attention of hotel manager Tonya Goodale.

“I ran and chased the guests in the elevators,” Goodale said. “I said ‘We’d like your dogs on a leash if possible,’ and they said, ‘Oh, those aren’t our dogs, they just followed us in’.”

WTVF reported none of the hotel guests claimed the dogs, so with only one collar and no tags between them, Goodale had to figure out where these dogs would sleep.

“My guests just all came down, like, ‘we’ll take them, we’ll take them, we’ll take them!’,” Goodale said.

WTVF reported the hotel is frequented by flight attendants and pilots, who gave the two huskies the temporary names of SkyWest and American.

On Tuesday, Goodale posted about the dogs on the Hip Donelson Facebook page.

One person has already offered up a place for the dogs to stay for the night.

“This community, man, they’re here for you,” Goodale said. “I wish we had some more of that in larger cities, It just shows you how tight-knit this area is, it’s remarkable.”

But until these dogs’ true owner can be found, who better than a hotel manager to offer up a home away from home.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Frigid and feels colder Tuesday
Icy, frigid today, next WVLT First Alert for snow to heavy rain
Holiday weekend turns to tragedy in Knoxville
Mother of Valentine’s Day shooting victim speaks out
Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older

Latest News

“When tragedy strikes, it’s the time to unite:” Knox Co. Sheriff Spangler releases statement following recent gun violence
Knoxville sees snow but it melts quickly
First Alert: Bursts of snow but heavy rain washing away most snow
Halls House Fire
Rural Metro extinguishes Halls house fire
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in Tennessee
According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to...
Woman injured, Knox County school bus struck in N. Central Street shooting