Tenn. hotel staff, guests care for missing dogs to keep them safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hotel staff and guests at a Nashville hotel are banding together to help ‘man’s best friend.’

WTVF reported it started Tuesday night when two puppies made their way inside the Element Nashville Airport hotel and parked themselves, getting the attention of hotel manager Tonya Goodale.

“I ran and chased the guests in the elevators,” Goodale said. “I said ‘We’d like your dogs on a leash if possible,’ and they said, ‘Oh, those aren’t our dogs, they just followed us in’.”

WTVF reported none of the hotel guests claimed the dogs, so with only one collar and no tags between them, Goodale had to figure out where these dogs would sleep.

“My guests just all came down, like, ‘we’ll take them, we’ll take them, we’ll take them!’,” Goodale said.

WTVF reported the hotel is frequented by flight attendants and pilots, who gave the two huskies the temporary names of SkyWest and American.

On Tuesday, Goodale posted about the dogs on the Hip Donelson Facebook page.

One person has already offered up a place for the dogs to stay for the night.

“This community, man, they’re here for you,” Goodale said. “I wish we had some more of that in larger cities, It just shows you how tight-knit this area is, it’s remarkable.”

But until these dogs’ true owner can be found, who better than a hotel manager to offer up a home away from home.

