Tenn. mom jumps into river to save 3-year-old who fell in while sledding

(WTVG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials rescued a Tennessee mother who jumped into a river to save her child who fell in while sledding.

Franklin firefighters said the incident happened near Culpepper Circle on Tuesday. The child was reportedly sledding when he went over an embankment into the river.

The child’s mother jumped into the river and rescued the child, but was injured in the process. According to witnesses, a group of people formed a human chain to get the boy and the woman back to shore.

Franklin Fire Department crews responded to the river and used ropes and a rescue basket to pull the woman out. She was transported to the hospital by Williamson Medical Center EMS.

Two firefighters involved in the rescue were medically evaluated for cold exposure.

