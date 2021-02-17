TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming road closures on Alcoa Hwy. near McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for an upcoming closure on Alcoa Highway.

Beginning on Sunday, Feb. 21, all southbound lanes on Alcoa Highway will be closed at the new Hunt Road bridge near McGhee Tyson Airport. The closure will begin at 8 p.m.

During the closure, crews will prepare the newly constructed southbound lanes to open.

The detour route will direct motorists to West Hunt Road for 1.5 miles, and then to Louisville Road for 1.3 miles before returning to Alcoa Highway southbound. This detour will be lifted by 11 p.m. that same evening.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution in this area.

