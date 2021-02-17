Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming road closures on Alcoa Hwy. near McGhee Tyson Airport

During the closure, crews will prepare the newly constructed southbound lanes to open.
During the closure, crews will prepare the newly constructed southbound lanes to open.(Pixabay)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for an upcoming closure on Alcoa Highway.

Beginning on Sunday, Feb. 21, all southbound lanes on Alcoa Highway will be closed at the new Hunt Road bridge near McGhee Tyson Airport. The closure will begin at 8 p.m.

During the closure, crews will prepare the newly constructed southbound lanes to open.

The detour route will direct motorists to West Hunt Road for 1.5 miles, and then to Louisville Road for 1.3 miles before returning to Alcoa Highway southbound. This detour will be lifted by 11 p.m. that same evening.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution in this area.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
Frigid and feels colder Tuesday
Icy, frigid today, next WVLT First Alert for snow to heavy rain
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Holiday weekend turns to tragedy in Knoxville
Mother of Valentine’s Day shooting victim speaks out
Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older

Latest News

Knoxville sees snow but it melts quickly
First Alert: Bursts of snow but heavy rain washing away most snow
According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to...
KPD investigating shooting near N. Central Street
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
How you can help Texas winter storm victims
90-year-old woman walks six miles through snow to get COVID-19 vaccine
Chimp, monkeys, lemurs freeze to death at primate sanctuary amid Texas power outage