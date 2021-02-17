Advertisement

TVA maintaining power reliability amid power outages, freezing weather across country

(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Valley Authority announced in a media briefing Wednesday that the company has 100 percent reliability despite freezing weather impacting many states across the country.

TVA officials say power outages with TVA have never happened in the company’s history and there is a plan in place if East Tennessee sees significant winter weather in the coming days.

TVA officials say they can ensure the public that there is a diverse fleet in their plan and numerous resources in large quantities.

For rolling blackouts to occur in East Tennessee, officials say there would have to be extreme winter weather in the valley that includes negative temperatures.

TVA says they are not asking East Tennesseans to begin conserving their power as a blackout would be very improbable to happen in the valley.

