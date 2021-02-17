Advertisement

UT Medical opens online appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine

UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday opened more appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

The hospital began taking appointments Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. Registration ends at 12:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as we can in order to have a healthier and safer community,” said Dr. Keith Gray, senior vice president and chief medical officer at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “We hope to offer additional appointments in the coming weeks based on future vaccine availability.”

Appointments will be for Saturday, Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. The vaccines will happen in the Heart Hospital Conference Room at UT Medical.

Dr. Gray said it will likely be months before the vaccine is widely available. The community should continue to follow social distancing guidelines as officials work to distribute the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

