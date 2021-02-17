Advertisement

Vanderbilt lands $5M to create center on US presidency

The Nashville university says alumni couple Carolyn Thomas Rogers and Robert Moss Rogers offered the gift to establish the Center for the American Presidency, which will bear their names.(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University has landed a $5 million donation to set up an academic hub focused on the U.S. presidency.

The Nashville university says alumni couple Carolyn Thomas Rogers and Robert Moss Rogers offered the gift to establish the Center for the American Presidency, which will bear their names.

Their donation will fund a new leading presidential scholar; two fellows; a director for the center; a research fund; visiting presidential scholars and prominent leaders; and immersion experiences for undergraduate students.

In 2018, the couple established the university’s Chair in American Presidency, currently held by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham.

