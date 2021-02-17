“When tragedy strikes, it’s the time to unite:” Knox Co. Sheriff Spangler releases statement following recent gun violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler issued a statement following recent gun violence in both the City of Knoxville and Knox County.

“As Sheriff of Knox County, I want to let our citizens know that everyone at the Knox County

Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the recent loss of lives in both the city and county. Tragic, does not

adequately describe the recent losses. I also want our citizens to know that we are working

diligently to find those responsible and bring them to justice. Unfortunately, Knoxville and Knox

County are both experiencing an unusual uptick in homicides. In order to end violent crime, we

must all come together, we must work with each other, civilians and law enforcement, to prove we

will not stand for violence in our communities.

In addition, I want to publicly acknowledge my support for our KPD family. I know they are

working around the clock, and have been ensuring the safety of all Knoxville residents. In my 40

years of law enforcement I have always believed when tragedy strikes, it’s the time to unite and

offer help. It is not the time to criticize and place blame. We are here to offer any assistance or

resources needed to ensure the safety of everyone.

In closing, I want to make sure that our citizens in Knox County and The City of Knoxville know

that you CAN remain anonymous when providing information about any crime. I also want to

send our sincere condolences and heartfelt prayers to the families of those who have lost loved

ones. I’ve always pledged my support for victims and their families, I will continue to do so.

Knoxville/Knox County is still one of the greatest places to live and work. Together, we can and

will overcome evil. ~ Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff