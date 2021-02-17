Advertisement

“When tragedy strikes, it’s the time to unite:” Knox Co. Sheriff Spangler releases statement following recent gun violence

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler issued a statement following recent gun violence in both the City of Knoxville and Knox County.

“As Sheriff of Knox County, I want to let our citizens know that everyone at the Knox County

Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the recent loss of lives in both the city and county. Tragic, does not

adequately describe the recent losses. I also want our citizens to know that we are working

diligently to find those responsible and bring them to justice. Unfortunately, Knoxville and Knox

County are both experiencing an unusual uptick in homicides. In order to end violent crime, we

must all come together, we must work with each other, civilians and law enforcement, to prove we

will not stand for violence in our communities.

In addition, I want to publicly acknowledge my support for our KPD family. I know they are

working around the clock, and have been ensuring the safety of all Knoxville residents. In my 40

years of law enforcement I have always believed when tragedy strikes, it’s the time to unite and

offer help. It is not the time to criticize and place blame. We are here to offer any assistance or

resources needed to ensure the safety of everyone.

In closing, I want to make sure that our citizens in Knox County and The City of Knoxville know

that you CAN remain anonymous when providing information about any crime. I also want to

send our sincere condolences and heartfelt prayers to the families of those who have lost loved

ones. I’ve always pledged my support for victims and their families, I will continue to do so.

Knoxville/Knox County is still one of the greatest places to live and work. Together, we can and

will overcome evil. ~ Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff

The statement comes as a rise in shooting deaths in Knoxville including the deaths of three Austin East High School students, a 16-year-old boy killed Feb. 12, a 15-year-old boy killed Feb. 15 and a 15-year old girl killed Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Knoxville Police Department is also investigating a fourth shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon where one woman was killed and a Knox County School bus was struck by gunfire.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Frigid and feels colder Tuesday
Icy, frigid today, next WVLT First Alert for snow to heavy rain
Holiday weekend turns to tragedy in Knoxville
Mother of Valentine’s Day shooting victim speaks out
Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older

Latest News

Knoxville sees snow but it melts quickly
First Alert: Bursts of snow but heavy rain washing away most snow
Halls House Fire
Rural Metro extinguishes Halls house fire
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in Tennessee
According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to...
Woman injured, Knox County school bus struck in N. Central Street shooting