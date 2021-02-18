2 die in weather-related incidents in Kentucky, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two people who lost power during winter storms have died in separate incidents, Kentucky State Police said.

About 90,000 homes remained without electric power in Kentucky on Wednesday, most of them in the eastern portion of the state, officials said.

Darlene G. Skinner Ragland, 61, of Corbin, died Tuesday after officers were sent to a home in southern Laurel County on a carbon monoxide poisoning call, police said. The home was without power due to winter weather, and the residents were using a generator to help operate a basement sump pump, police said in a news release.

She was taken to a hospital where she died. Her husband and grandchild were treated at a hospital and released.

In western Kentucky, police said Melissa Sheerin, 25, of Crofton, died Friday at a mobile home that had no heat or electricity. A man was also found unresponsive at the home in Guthrie near the Tennessee state line.

Preliminary results indicate Sheerin died of hypothermia, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment for hypothermia, police said in a new release.

