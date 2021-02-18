Advertisement

2021 Pigeon Forge quilting festival dates changed

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge is home to one of the biggest quilting conventions in the country.

This year, anyone who wants to go will need to be aware of some scheduling changes. The Mountain Quilt Fest will move from March to May.

The city hopes the change will help bring new participants to the show. According to Pigeon Forge officials, the event is the largest event of the year. It brings in 10,000 people and more than 500 quilts will be on display.

Organizers say participants should expect changes due to the pandemic, but exactly what those changes will look like depends on the status of the pandemic in May.

”So those constraints will probably be in effect to some degree in May,” said Butch Helton, a City of Pigeon Forge spokesperson. “We obviously hope the situation improves between now and then, but we can’t be sure of that.”

The 27th Annual Mountain Quilt Fest is set to start May 5 and continue through May 8 starting at 9 a.m. each day.

To register for the event click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie
Knoxville leaders promise change after three teens killed by gun violence
Tube sled
Tenn. 9-year-old dies in sledding accident
Tenn. mom jumps into river to save 3-year-old who fell in while sledding

Latest News

Lewis family built an indoor rock wall in their home
Knoxville therapist shares how to overcome pandemic fatigue
Vanderbilt treats more than 30 kids for sledding injuries
But many have 4"+ of snow still on the ground.
Turning the corner: mild and dry pattern ahead
Nicer weather in the coming days
Nicer weather in the coming days