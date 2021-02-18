2021 Pigeon Forge quilting festival dates changed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge is home to one of the biggest quilting conventions in the country.

This year, anyone who wants to go will need to be aware of some scheduling changes. The Mountain Quilt Fest will move from March to May.

The city hopes the change will help bring new participants to the show. According to Pigeon Forge officials, the event is the largest event of the year. It brings in 10,000 people and more than 500 quilts will be on display.

Organizers say participants should expect changes due to the pandemic, but exactly what those changes will look like depends on the status of the pandemic in May.

”So those constraints will probably be in effect to some degree in May,” said Butch Helton, a City of Pigeon Forge spokesperson. “We obviously hope the situation improves between now and then, but we can’t be sure of that.”

The 27th Annual Mountain Quilt Fest is set to start May 5 and continue through May 8 starting at 9 a.m. each day.

