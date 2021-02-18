Advertisement

AAA warns drivers to clear off ice from car roofs and hood

AAA issued a warning to drivers as severe winter weather rips across the state. (AP...
AAA issued a warning to drivers as severe winter weather rips across the state. (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA issued a warning to drivers as severe winter weather rips across the state.

According to AAA, scraping the ice from the windshield is not enough to keep drivers safe. Officials said if drivers don’t also clear ice from the hood and car roof, they could create a dangerous missile of ice that will fly into the air after it melts.

The issue is especially prominent on interstates, where drivers are traveling at high speeds.

“That can be very dangerous, not only can it cause that driver to react to that and try to miss it on slick roads, which is not good, in some cases it can cause damage to others vehicles,” said Megan Cooper with AAA.

AAA also advised it is a common misconception that drivers should let their car engine idle to help it warm up. Officials said that was true with older cars, but not today. According to AAA, the extra idle time does not help the car heat up, contributes to pollution and creates a greater threat for theft.

