BCSO welcomes new bloodhound puppy to the family

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new K-9 to its family. Arya, a 10-week-old female bloodhound, was gifted to the sheriff’s office by a Texas breeder.

According to a Facebook post, Arya will be trained to help search for missing people with her partner Deputy Michael Bennett.

“K-9 Ayra began her training today, completing her first track with Deputy Bennett and his current Bloodhound partner K-9 Roxy, as well as our two other Bloodhound teams, Cpl. Allen Russell and K-9 Daisy, and Deputy Jerry Burns and K-9 Marley. All of K-9 Ayra’s training will take place in-house and will be overseen by Cpl. Russell, who is a world-renowned Bloodhound trainer. Cpl. Russell said initiating training for Bloodhound puppies at a young age is important in order to socialize them get them acclimated to loud noises, vehicles, and other distractions they will encounter during their K-9 careers,” according to the post.

After her training, K-9 Arya will eventually replace Deputy Bennett’s current Bloodhound partner, K-9 Roxy, who will be ready to retire in 2022.

BCSO has nine K-9 teams and with the addition of Arya the office now has enough bloodhounds to cover each shift.

