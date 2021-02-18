Dairy Queen cancels Free Cone Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dairy Queen announced it has canceled Free Cone Day this year.

The fast-food chain said the event typically attracts long lines at the business, and they don’t want to create safety issues during the pandemic.

“Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew in mind,” the fast-food restaurant released in a statement.

Dairy Queen said it looks forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022.

DQ has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Free Cone Day.

