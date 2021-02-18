Dolly Parton featured in Bristol country music museum

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is featured in a collection of pictures on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol.

The birthplace of country music has a special display call “Honky Tonk, The Portraits of Country Music.” They are photographs taken by famous photographer Henry Horenstein in the 1970s

Inside, you can see Dolly in a 1972 concert dress and an actual dress from her 2014 Blue Smoke Tour.

It’s just part of what you’ll find on loan from the Hard Rock International and East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville.

“But we do a whole host of different types of exhibits in there from civil rights to children’s literature to music and heritage and Appalachian culture. So it’s a great place to have a new experience every time you visit us.” Said Rene’ Rodgers, Birthplace of Country Music

The exhibit that’s currently up is open through the end of March and then the next display will go up.

