East Tenn. Children’s Hospital prepares to vaccinate Knox Co. teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital partnered with Knox County Schools to vaccinate teachers and other school staff members against COVID-19.

The vaccinations will begin Monday, February 22.

According to the hospital, eligible school staff will receive a secure link to sign-up online for a vaccination time.

Appointments will be scheduled Monday through Friday as vaccines become available. The hospital said this will be an ongoing process, with more appointments opening as Children’s Hospital receives additional vaccine allotments from Knox County Health Department and the state of Tennessee.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine at Children’s Hospital will get the first dose, then schedule a second dose approximately three weeks later.

“We are excited to welcome Knox County Schools staff to Children’s Hospital for COVID-19 vaccine,” says Dr. Joe Childs, chief medical officer at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “Vaccine is the best hope we all have of returning to a more normal, pre-pandemic lifestyle. Children’s Hospital staff is grateful to be a small part of the solution. We just ask for patience, as there are many more people eligible for vaccination than there is vaccine available.”

Hospital officials said they plan to provide as many vaccine doses per week as possible, based on vaccine availability.

