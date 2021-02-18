First Alert: Wintry to wet transition continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The wintry transition to rain continues this morning. Sleet and rain are washing away snow, but roads are still messy for all, so the WVLT First Alert continues this morning. This winds down to end the week, and then we’re on track for a warming trend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The WVLT First Alert started with the bursts of snow and sleet, as temperatures dipped to the low 30s for most of our area. The colder air on the Northern Plateau and the flow to the Northeast, allows the Northern Plateau to have the best chance to actually *keep* the snow around. Most of our area, while most of you were sleeping, watched snow change to sleet and rain.

We’re starting the day in the mid 30s, with cold rain showers. There is a lot of standing water on roads, so use caution. Hydroplaning is a risk this morning.

The soggy morning slowly whittles away to scattered showers, so the WVLT First Alert can end at Noon. This afternoon comes with scattered rain for most, but still some wintry mix showers on the Northern Plateau. This is one more reason areas like Wayne, Fentress to parts of Scott and McCreary Counties have the best chance to keep the snow and ice around. Knoxville warms to around 41 degrees, but it’s mid to upper 30s outlining the Valley, and low 30s on the Northern Plateau.

Heavy rain early Thursday morning and again during the day. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a few snow showers develop this evening through Friday morning. This is mostly flurries to some light snow showers, but spotty moderate snow showers in the Smoky Mountains. The low will be around 29 degrees to start Friday, and then become mostly sunny Friday afternoon with a high near 40 degrees. Patchy ice will be possible Friday morning, where any leftover puddles freeze over.

Under a mostly clear sky, teens will settle in Friday night, but Saturday is sunny and low 40s.

The warming kicks up this weekend, with Sunday’s high in the low 50s.

We’ll have scattered showers move through Sunday night into Monday, but still be near 50 on Monday. Next week keeps on warming, with a little dry stretch until late Thursday.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.