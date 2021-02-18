Horses rescued from collapsed barn in Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews in Middle Tennessee spent the morning rescuing several horses from a collapsed barn in Franklin on Thursday.

Williamson County officials received a call just before 7 a.m. about some horses trapped inside portable stalls off S. Berry’s Chapel Road.

After several hours, rescue squads were able to free all four animals. By 10:50 a.m., all the horses were free, and one sustained minor injuries.

A veterinarian helped sedate the horses for their safety and the first responders.

