Jackknifed Amazon truck shuts down I-65 in Nashville

Crews are working to clear the Amazon 18-wheeler that is blocking southbound lanes of travel.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Interstate 65 southbound has been shut down following a jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened at mile marker 57 near I-840 in Williamson County.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said they do not have an estimated time for the crash to be clear.

Crews are working to clear the Amazon 18-wheeler that is blocking southbound lanes of travel.

Icy conditions in Middle Tennessee have created dangerous road conditions as winter weather continues to move through.

