Knoxville therapist shares how to overcome pandemic fatigue

If you’re feeling the pandemic fatigue set in, you’re not alone. It’s been almost a year of uprooting your life for the awful virus.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re feeling pandemic fatigue set in, you’re not alone. It’s been almost a year of lives being uprooted due to the awful virus.

“Our lives have changed so much this past year,” said Noell Lewis.

The pandemic has challenged the Lewis family including her husband and two young kids.

“When it’s been this way for a year it really wears down on you. You want life to come back to normal, you just don’t know what that normal’s going to look like,” explained Lewis.

“People are just depleted,” said Catherine Hallam, a therapist at Life Connections.

Hallam said people were optimistic about returning to normal once people began getting vaccinated.

“That was people’s hope and now that’s not as true as people were hoping it would be,” said Hallam.

The pandemic has caused our bodies and minds to be deprived of the life we used to know.

“People at this point are also touch-starved,” said Hallam, “As a human being you want contact with other people. And right now that’s not as safe.”

Lewis said she missed hugging her clients and friends.

“I miss that interaction and I feel like my children, especially, even when they’re at school they have to keep that distance,” said Lewis.

An option is to use a weighted blanket to give you the feeling of hugs without having to hug others.

“Those are phenomenal and it will give your body the same weight sensation of someone hugging you,” said Hallam.

Another option is working out. You can take advantage of the outdoors or stay in.

“We have learned to be very creative in our home with workouts,” said Lewis.

They transformed their recreation space into a home gym. There’s something for the adults and kids.

“We’ve made into a family affair. We’ve made some adjustments,” explained Lewis, “But we all feel better when we all get in there and do something all together.

Other options include reading, cooking and virtual calls with friends and family.

“We’re on the other side of it,” said Hallam.

“The lessons we learned to be patient and learn to do things as a family and to think outside the box are good lessons learned going forward and I hope we take that and continue to do that even after the pandemic’s over,” explained Lewis.

