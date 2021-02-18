Mayor Jacobs highlights history of Theotis Robinson Jr

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sat down with Dr. Theotis Robinson Jr. to discuss his trailblazing history.

Robinson broke racial barriers when he became the first African American undergraduate student admitted to the University of Tennessee.

Robinson told Jacobs he wrote an application letter to the University of Tennessee in July 1960 that avoided revealing his race and the segregated high school he attended.

“I got a response saying the school does not accept negroes as undergraduate students. Clearly, they did some investigation to know I was Black,” said Robinson.

During the conversation, Robinson described several meetings with UT administrators to discuss his desire to attend the university. Robinson said he made it clear to then-President Andy Holt that he intended to sue if UT refused to integrate.

In November 1960, the board subsequently voted to admit Robinson.

“That is why I consider myself the first African American admitted to the undergraduate school. I was on the point of the spear to bring about this change,” said Robinson. “In January 1961, I enrolled and two other [African American] students also came on board.”

Robinson recalled a time when a star football player interrupted an instructor’s “racist rant” by physically intimidating him.

Robinson was elected to Knoxville City Council from 1970 to 1977 and served as vice president of economic development for the 1982 World’s Fair. Robinson returned to the University of Tennessee as a political science lecturer in 1989 and rose to the position of vice president of the UT system. He retired in 2014.

Watch the full interview here.

