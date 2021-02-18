Middle Tenn. crews rescue calf stranded in frozen pond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Middle Tennessee crews rescued a calf stranded in a frozen pond Wednesday afternoon.

The Ashland City Fire Department took to social media to let everyone know the calf was rescued after it was discovered in a frozen pond unable to make it back to dry land.

“Firefighters were able to reach the bull through the ice, secure it with a rope, and lead it back up the slippery bank,” the post reads.

We have happy news to report today. This morning we were able to assist Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department with a... Posted by Ashland City Fire Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Fire officials said the calf is safe and expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.