Advertisement

Middle Tenn. crews rescue calf stranded in frozen pond

The Ashland City Fire Department took to social media to let everyone know the calf was rescued...
The Ashland City Fire Department took to social media to let everyone know the calf was rescued after it was discovered in a frozen pond unable to make it back to dry land.(Ashland City Fire Dept.)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Middle Tennessee crews rescued a calf stranded in a frozen pond Wednesday afternoon.

The Ashland City Fire Department took to social media to let everyone know the calf was rescued after it was discovered in a frozen pond unable to make it back to dry land.

“Firefighters were able to reach the bull through the ice, secure it with a rope, and lead it back up the slippery bank,” the post reads.

We have happy news to report today. This morning we were able to assist Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department with a...

Posted by Ashland City Fire Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Fire officials said the calf is safe and expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Husband dead, wife in ICU following West Knox County shooting
Frigid and feels colder Tuesday
Icy, frigid today, next WVLT First Alert for snow to heavy rain
Holiday weekend turns to tragedy in Knoxville
Mother of Valentine’s Day shooting victim speaks out
Vaccine (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine registration opens for teachers in Tennessee, 65 and older

Latest News

CDC says winter storm is disrupting COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Tyshonna Hoffman shares a photo of 15-year-old killed on Wednesday night.
“She had a smile that would make anybody’s day:”dance teacher remembers student who was killed
Kris Young is the founder of Young At Heart Inc. He works for kids in the East Knoxville...
Knoxville Man offers $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in recent shootings
CEO Build Dedication-group photo: New Knoxville Habitat homeowners Minani and Manirakiza...
Knoxville business leaders come together to dedicate local refugee family’s Habitat for Humanity home