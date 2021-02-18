Mississippi woman drives 25 miles on 4-wheeler to work at nursing home

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WVLT) - A Mississippi woman did not let the slick road conditions keep her from working her shift at a nursing home.

According to Pinecrest Guest Home, DeShawonte Cooley drove a 4-wheeler more than 25 miles to work.

“This tough lady rode her 4 wheeler in the freezing cold from Byram to Hazelhurst in this icy weather. She loves and cares about her residents. We appreciate you,” a post on the nursing home’s Facebook page read.

Mississippi is one of many states across the country that was hit by an arctic blast that caused interstates to freeze making it hard to travel.

Dedication to our residents! DeShawonte Cooley came to work for her shift today. You may think that's not a big deal.... Posted by Pinecrest Guest Home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.