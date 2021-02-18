Advertisement

Mississippi woman drives 25 miles on 4-wheeler to work her shift at nursing home

DeShawonte Cooley
DeShawonte Cooley(Source: Pinecrest Guest Home)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - One worker did whatever it took to make it to her shift at a Hazlehurst nursing home.

According to a post by Pinecrest Guest Home, in order to navigate the slick roads “tough lady” DeShawonte Cooley drove her 4-wheeler from Byram to Hazlehurst Tuesday - a distance of over 25 miles!

“She loves and cares about her residents,” the post read. “We appreciate you, DeShawonte!!!!

This as the state faces a winter storm that has caused interstates to freeze and water lines to burst.

Police have advised the general public not to drive unless absolutely necessary.

A warmer weather trend is expected to arrive by the weekend, sending temperatures into the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie
Knoxville leaders promise change after three teens killed by gun violence
Tube sled
Tenn. 9-year-old dies in sledding accident
Tenn. mom jumps into river to save 3-year-old who fell in while sledding

Latest News

Scoring a basket vs. South Carolina
Bailey comes through for Big Orange
Dairy Queen said it looks forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022.
Dairy Queen cancels Free Cone Day
Dolly Parton's Dress on display at a Bristol museum.
Dolly Parton featured in Bristol country music museum
Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD