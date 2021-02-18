PREVIEW: No. 21 Lady Vols host No. 2 South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 21 Tennessee (12-5, 6-3) is happily back at home on Thursday following an adventure-filled road trip to Texas. The Lady Vols will play host to No. 2 South Carolina (17-2, 12-0) at 7:02 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Thursday’s contest is the annual Live Pink, Bleed Orange game, which brings attention to the fight against breast cancer and provides recognition to the fighters and survivors of the disease.

UT is in the midst of a rigorous stretch of facing four ranked opponents in a span of 11 days, including three on the road. The Lady Vols played at No. 20 Kentucky on Thursday, drove home on icy roads and played at No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday. They were slated to play at Mississippi State on Tuesday night in a make-up game, but a Winter Storm Uri stranded the UT travel party in Houston following the game in College Station, and Starkville itself was shut down by winter precipitation from the same storm system. Making the schedule even more challenging was the fact that UK and A&M had open dates prior to playing Tennessee. MSU would have had the same edge.

UT is tied for third place in the league standings in winning percentage (.667) with Georgia and Kentucky and is one of only three SEC teams with three losses or fewer in conference play (along with first-place South Carolina and second-place Texas A&M).

Tennessee enters Thursday’s contest on the heels of an 80-70 loss at No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon. It was a one-point game with 2:11 to go, but the Aggies were able to draw fouls and close out the game by making their free throws. The Aggies hit 17 of 22 charity tries alone in the fourth quarter and 25 of 34 for the game.

The Gamecocks suffered a 63-59 overtime loss at UConn on Feb. 8, but they have responded with back-to-back SEC wins over Missouri (77-62) and LSU (63-59) on Feb. 11 and 14 to get back on track. South Carolina’s only other loss came on Dec. 3 in a 54-46 setback to No. 8 NC State.

USC has ranked wins over No. 21 Gonzaga, No. 23 Iowa State, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 22 Georgia and No. 21 Mississippi State.

LADY VOLS A NO. 4 SEED IN FIRST NCAA COMMITTEE REVEAL

The first Women’s NCAA Selection Committee Top 16 Reveal of 2020-21 was announced during ESPN’s Big Monday game on Feb. 15, and Tennessee was listed as the No. 13 overall seed.

In that position, the Lady Vols would stand as one of four No. 4 seeds at this point in the season.

BRACKETOLOGY

The Lady Vols reached their highest position in Charlie Creme’s Bracketology, holding down a projected No. 4 seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament as of Feb. 8 and are back at No. 4 as of Feb. 16.

UT was slotted in Region 1, with a projected first-round match-up vs. No. 13 Delaware and a potential second-round encounter with No. 5 Georgia Tech or No. 12 Bowling Green.

UConn is the No. 1 seed in that region, with Arizona and Baylor filling the two and three seeds.

QUICK GLANCE AT THE LADY VOLS

Tennessee has posted three victories over ranked teams (No. 13 Arkansas, No. 15 Indiana, No. 12 Kentucky), marking the most by the program in a season since 2017-18 when it had seven.

UT also suffered setbacks to three squads ranked at the time it played them: No. 3 UConn (67-61), No. 20 Kentucky (71-56) and No. 6 Texas A&M (80-70), with Rennia Davis missing the UK game due to medical reasons.

Tennessee’s other two losses are to a pair of teams who are now ranked: No. 19 West Virginia (79-73 OT) and No. 22 Georgia (67-66).

Due to injuries and illness, the Lady Vols have sent three different starting lineups out to the jump circle in three of their last four games vs. Ole Miss, Florida and Kentucky after having the same quintet in games five through 14.

The line-up of Key, Kushkituah, Davis, Burrell and Horston returned for the Texas A&M game for that quintet’s 15th start together and pushed the one-loss Aggies to the brink before coming up short.

Junior guard Rae Burrell is the only Lady Vol to start in every game this season.

UT is paced in scoring in all games by Burrell (17.2 ppg.) and senior forward Rennia Davis (15.1 ppg.), with sophomore center Tamari Key chipping in 9.5 ppg. and 5.4 rpg., and sophomore point guard Jordan Horston contributing 8.1 ppg. and 4.2 apg.

In SEC play, three Tennessee players are scoring in double figures, including Davis (18.1 ppg.), Burrell (17.7) and Key (12.3).

Against ranked foes, Burrell and Davis are putting up 19.2 ppg.

Burrell tallied 22 points vs. Kentucky last Thursday night, marking her team-best eighth time leading UT in scoring in 2020-21 and fifth game this season with 20 or more points. It was the eighth 20+ game of her career.

Davis had 25 vs. Texas A&M, marking her fourth 20+ scoring game of the season and 17th of her career, which ranks her seventh all-time at UT.

UT has had 20+ scorers in its last four games, including Rennia Davis vs. Ole Miss (21), Tamari Key vs. Florida (23), Rae Burrell vs. Kentucky (22) and Rennia Davis vs. Texas A&M (25).

Davis now stands 15th on UT’s all-time scoring list with 1,642 points and is 16th on the rebounding list with 873.

Sophomore Tamari Key needs one blocked shot to move into a tie with Isabelle Harrison in Tennessee’s career top 10 with 131 swats.

Kasiyahna Kushkituah has posted double-figure rebounding totals in two of her last three games, including 12 vs. Florida and 10 vs. Texas A&M.

Over her last three games, Jordan Horston has dished out 14 assists compared to only three turnovers.

For the season, Horston has 71 assists vs. 46 turnovers, with her ratio there also much improved.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks are balanced but led by the trio of Zia Cooke (15.7 ppg.), Aliyah Boston (13.6 ppg., 11.6 rpg.) and Destanni Henderson (12.0, 5.5 apg.).

South Carolina is undefeated in SEC play, but it won a close call at LSU, 69-65, on Jan. 24 and beat the Tigers by seven, 66-59, on Feb. 14.

USC’s only losses were to No. 8 NC State, 54-46, on Dec. 3, and at No. 2 UConn, 63-59, on Feb. 8.

UT-USC SERIES NOTES

UT enters Thursday’s contest with a 50-9 advantage in the series, including 21-3 in Columbia, 22-3 in Knoxville and 7-3 at neutral sites.

Tennessee is 5-3 vs. USC during the postseason and is 1-0 in overtime, taking a 79-73 extra-frame decision over the Gamecocks in the Palmetto State on Feb. 15, 1996. UT is 3-2 vs. USC in the SEC Tourney.

Since 2012, the series has been very streaky. UT won three straight, then USC took three in a row. After the Lady Vols claimed three consecutive wins, South Carolina made it three in a row. To continue the trend, it’s UT’s time to claim a “W.”

Kellie Harper has a 1-4 record vs. South Carolina as a head coach. She was 0-1 while at Western Carolina, and 1-2 while at NC State, beating the Gamecocks, 55-53, in Raleigh on Dec. 4, 2011. Round one as UT’s coach saw the decision go to Dawn Staley.

In the other two contests, both on the road, NC State suffered a 74-71 setback on Dec. 13, 2009, and a 77-63 loss on Dec. 12, 2010.

Harper was 5-0 vs. USC as a player, participating in the only overtime game between these schools in 1996.

Since 2010, USC has won five and UT four SEC regular-season titles, with UT winning or sharing in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015 and USC doing so in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

After defeating South Carolina, the regular season SEC champs at 14-2, the 13-3 Lady Vols went on to claim the 2014 SEC Tournament title in Duluth, Ga.

Tennessee lost to South Carolina, 64-60, on Feb. 2, 2012, in Knoxville, but rebounded to defeat USC in the 2012 SEC Tournament semifinals in Nashville, 74-58, en route to its 16th SEC postseason championship.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.