Red Cross releases tips on staying safe, warm in extreme winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast has hit millions of people across the country creating dangerous living conditions for many.

The Red Cross there are numerous things individuals can do to help keep themselves safe and warm in the frigid conditions.

According to the Red Cross, alcohol and drinks that contain caffeine can dehydrate a person quickly. Officials said people should avoid these types of drinks during cold weather.

Officials advised people to stay indoors, but, for those who have to go out, the Red Cross said wearing layers is important. Wearing multiple layers helps insulate a person’s body.

It is important to limit exposure while outside by taking breaks. Officials said anyone outside should stay alert to symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite. These symptoms include, uncontrollable shaking, extreme fatigue, turning very pale or getting numb fingers, toes, ears or nose. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should quickly get inside if these symptoms appear and seek medical help if they persist.

When individuals come back inside after being in the cold, they are advised to take sips of broth or tea to warm the body back up and layer blankets on themselves to raise their core body temperature.

During cold weather, carbon monoxide poisonings tend to peak.

The Red Cross advised people operating a generator to make sure they’re checking the user manual in order to operate the equipment safely. People should also keep the generator a safe distance from their home, consistently check outlets and make sure any extension cords being used are in good condition.

