Advertisement

Several lanes of I-75 closed in Campbell County as THP works multi-vehicle injury crashes

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Several lanes of Interstate 75 in Campbell County are closed due to two multi-vehicle crashes Thursday.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson Mark Nagi, the crashes near mm 155 included four commercial vehicles and several passenger vehicles.

According to Nagi, the incident turned out to be two separate crashes with several injuries involved. Both southbound lanes of the interstate remain closed while crews work to clear the scene.

TDOT has wreckers on the scene to clear the highway. There is no estimated time as to when the interstate will reopen for travel.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie
Knoxville leaders promise change after three teens killed by gun violence
Tube sled
Tenn. 9-year-old dies in sledding accident
Tenn. mom jumps into river to save 3-year-old who fell in while sledding

Latest News

But many have 4"+ of snow still on the ground.
Turning the corner: mild and dry pattern ahead
Nicer weather in the coming days
Nicer weather in the coming days
Josh Heupel
Meet the Tennessee offensive coaching staff
Arya, a 10-week-old female bloodhound was gifted to the sheriff’s office by a Texas breeder.
BCSO welcomes new bloodhound puppy to the family