Several lanes of I-75 closed in Campbell County as THP works multi-vehicle injury crashes
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMPBELL Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Several lanes of Interstate 75 in Campbell County are closed due to two multi-vehicle crashes Thursday.
According to Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson Mark Nagi, the crashes near mm 155 included four commercial vehicles and several passenger vehicles.
According to Nagi, the incident turned out to be two separate crashes with several injuries involved. Both southbound lanes of the interstate remain closed while crews work to clear the scene.
TDOT has wreckers on the scene to clear the highway. There is no estimated time as to when the interstate will reopen for travel.
