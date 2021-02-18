Advertisement

Tennessee Smokies release 2021 schedule

Tennessee Smokies / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Smokies / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Feb. 18, 2021
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies announced have released their 2021 schedule.

The 2021 season will begin on May 4 in a game against the Montgomery Biscuits. The schedule features 60 home games.

With the new league format, each homestand will be six games running Tuesday through Sunday. Other schedule highlights include a homestand starting June 29 through July 4.

During the season, fans can look forward to firework shows, theme nights and giveaways. Weekly promotions like All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday will return, with the all-new Taco Tuesday.

“Baseball is back this 2021 season. We can not be more excited about the schedule we received from Major League Baseball and opening the gates on May 4,” Tim Volk, Smokies General Manager said.

Game times, policies and ticket sales information for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

To view the full schedule, click here.

