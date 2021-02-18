Advertisement

Tennessee moves vote on Confederate bust in Capitol to March

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an &amp;ldquo;appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Due to severe winter weather, a Tennessee panel won’t vote until next month on whether to remove the bust of a Confederal general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the state Capitol.

Tennessee Historical Commission spokesperson Susan McClamroch said consideration of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is rescheduled from Thursday and Friday until March 9. The meeting will remain mainly virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to severe travel restrictions caused by the winter storm, the hearing has been continued until some of those involved including the administrative law judge, legal counsel, and key witnesses can be physically present,” commission spokesperson Susan McClamroch said.

A State Capitol Commission vote in July began the lengthy process for the proposal, which would move the busts of Forrest and Admirals David Farragut and Albert Gleaves from the Capitol to the state museum. A two-thirds vote is needed in the Historical Commission.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who changed positions to suggest moving Forrest’s bust to the museum, has made six recent commission appointments ahead of the meeting.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he and Senate Speaker Randy McNally, both Republicans, are asking the attorney general if a third panel, the State Building Commission, needs to approve the change as well. Sexton’s office previously said a legal review found State Building Commission approval must precede Historical Commission action.

Lee spokesperson Laine Arnold said the administration is “taking it one step at a time, starting with the Historical Commission.”

The bust was unveiled in 1978, with the late Democratic Sen. Douglas Henry promoting the idea. The symbol has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years. The national outcry for racial justice after the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police rekindled the push to remove Confederate symbols, including the Forrest bust.

In 2017, the State Capitol Commission voted against moving Forrest’s bust to the museum, bucking former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s call for the move.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His involvement with the Klan came after the war.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KPD, the intersection of N. Central Street and Atlantic Avenue is “closed to...
Woman injured, Knox County school bus struck in N. Central Street shooting
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie
Knoxville leaders promise change after three teens killed by gun violence
Tube sled
Tenn. 9-year-old dies in sledding accident
Tenn. mom jumps into river to save 3-year-old who fell in while sledding

Latest News

2 die in weather-related incidents in Kentucky, police say
Wintry last night, continued changes to sleet and rain.
First Alert: Wintry to wet transition continues
Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie
Knoxville leaders promise change after three teens killed by gun violence
The Ashland City Fire Department took to social media to let everyone know the calf was rescued...
Middle Tenn. crews rescue calf stranded in frozen pond