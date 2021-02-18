Advertisement

Turning the corner: mild and dry pattern ahead

Meteorologist Ben Cathey see lots of calm and warm days ahead!
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert is over. There is still some snow showers but most are now well above freezing (even though we are way, way below average). The sky starts to clear Friday, as we’ll be bitterly cold early Saturday.

While rain is back Monday, it’s a quick-hitter. Nice weather is back next week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The storm played out exactly as expected, with 3-4 inches widespread at higher parts of our Cumberland Plateau, and snow quickly melting in the Knoxville area.

The leftover stuff Thursday night: mostly flurries to some light snow showers, but spotty moderate snow showers in the Smoky Mountains. The low will be around 29 degrees to start Friday. Patchy ice will be possible Friday morning, where any leftover puddles freeze over.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out mostly cloudy with the spotty light snow, but it will become mostly sunny Friday afternoon with a high near 40 degrees. Black ice re-develops Saturday morning as some are in the lower teens! Knoxville and the surrounding area are around 17°. It’s still well-below typical late February weather, with our high Saturday only 42° - even under the sunshine.

The warming kicks up Sunday’s, as our afternoon high approaches the low 50s.

We’ll have scattered showers move through Sunday night into Monday, but we’ll still be near 50 on Monday. Next week keeps on warming, with a little dry stretch until late Thursday.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
A juvenile was shot and killed Tuesday night near Cherry Street, the Knoxville Police...
KPD identifies 15-year-old girl killed in East Knoxville shooting
Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie
Knoxville leaders promise change after three teens killed by gun violence
Tube sled
Tenn. 9-year-old dies in sledding accident
Tenn. mom jumps into river to save 3-year-old who fell in while sledding

Latest News

Wintry last night, continued changes to sleet and rain.
Heather tracks a few snow showers, after the wintry to wet mess
Burst of snow to heavy rain ahead.
First Alert: Bursts of snow but heavy rain washing away most snow
As a Winter Storm Watch is posted for the Cumberland Plateau towards the Cumberland Gap.
First Alert: More heavy snow for some to intense rain
Frigid and feels colder Tuesday
Icy, frigid today, next WVLT First Alert for snow to heavy rain