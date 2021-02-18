Turning the corner: mild and dry pattern ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert is over. There is still some snow showers but most are now well above freezing (even though we are way, way below average). The sky starts to clear Friday, as we’ll be bitterly cold early Saturday.

While rain is back Monday, it’s a quick-hitter. Nice weather is back next week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The storm played out exactly as expected, with 3-4 inches widespread at higher parts of our Cumberland Plateau, and snow quickly melting in the Knoxville area.

The leftover stuff Thursday night: mostly flurries to some light snow showers, but spotty moderate snow showers in the Smoky Mountains. The low will be around 29 degrees to start Friday. Patchy ice will be possible Friday morning, where any leftover puddles freeze over.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out mostly cloudy with the spotty light snow, but it will become mostly sunny Friday afternoon with a high near 40 degrees. Black ice re-develops Saturday morning as some are in the lower teens! Knoxville and the surrounding area are around 17°. It’s still well-below typical late February weather, with our high Saturday only 42° - even under the sunshine.

The warming kicks up Sunday’s, as our afternoon high approaches the low 50s.

We’ll have scattered showers move through Sunday night into Monday, but we’ll still be near 50 on Monday. Next week keeps on warming, with a little dry stretch until late Thursday.

