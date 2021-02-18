Advertisement

UT Medical Center fills all vaccine appointments for teachers, 65 and older

UT Medical will begin taking appointments for vaccines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. (AP...
UT Medical will begin taking appointments for vaccines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and individuals in the 65 and older age group.

UT Medical began taking appointments for vaccines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. All appointment openings were filled in less than 30 minutes, according to hospital officials.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as we can with a limited supply in order to have a healthier and safer community,” UTMC said in the post.

UTMC reminds people that due to high demand for the vaccine, the appointment spots will fill up quickly as they become available. You can sign up for an appointment here or call 865-305-6225.

You can go here to see when you will be eligible for the vaccine in Tennessee here.

