Vanderbilt treats more than 30 kids for sledding injuries

(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University Hospital is reminding parents to watch children playing in the snow after receiving more than 30 patients with injuries from sledding, WTVF reported.

According to WTVF, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt doctors have treated 32 sledding injuries, 6 crash injuries and 5 fall injuries since Sunday.

This comes after a 9-year-old Brentwood boy died in a sledding accident.

Health officials say while sledding can be a fun activity for families, parents should take safety precautions, WTVF reports.

“Perhaps the most important piece of medical advice I’d like to share is a sled should never be pulled by a motorized vehicle,” Dr. Marla Levine at the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt told WTVF.

Dr. Levine also said if possible children should wear helmets and sled feet first to avoid hitting cars, trees and bodies of water.

