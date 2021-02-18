Advertisement

WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a partially collapsed parking garage in downtown Lexington.

The top deck of a structure on High Street gave out early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

We’re told the concrete gave way, to do in part to the weight of all the ice and snow. We’ve also learned that the structure itself is around 50 years old.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, engineers have condemned the structure which is owned by The Webb Companies.

It’s a loss of about 250 parking spaces downtown, right down the street from Rupp Arena behind the 5/3 building.

When we asked officials with The Webb Companies if they are planning to rebuild or go in another direction, they said they’ll have to wait and see.

You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon:

