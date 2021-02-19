6 people dead from winter storm in Tennessee, TDH says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed six people have died so far in the state due to weather-related incidents.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, deaths were reported in Maury, Williamson, Dickson and Overton Counties. Two deaths were reported in Shelby County. The Department of Health has not released a cause of death for the individuals yet.

The State of Emergency remains declared and crews will continue to follow the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan to support severe winter weather efforts.

The storm systems resulted in hazardous travel conditions, power outages and tree damage due to significant ice accumulations.

Throughout the state there are currently 12,000 individuals without power.

o 200 customers in Fentress County

o 2,800 customers in Bedford County (Duck River EMC)

o 650 customers in Coffee County (Duck River EMC)

o 150 customers in Moore County (Duck River EMC)

o 5,000 customers in Putnam County (Upper Cumberland EMC)

o 1,800 customers in Overton County (Upper Cumberland EMC)

o 1,500 customers in Jackson County (Upper Cumberland EMC)

TEMA is encouraging residents to keep the following protective actions as the severe weather continues to develop:

· Refrain from driving to keep available streets and roads clear for emergency personnel.

· Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further weather information and instructions.

· Charge electronic devices in case of loss of power.

· If using a space heater, ensure at least 3 feet of distance surrounding the heater. Never plug space heaters into extension cords.

· Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. Do not plug generators into your home’s electrical wiring.

