Advertisement

Chilly end to the week, but warming trend ahead

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says teens spread out tonight, ahead of warmer air for next week.
More sunshine on a chilly Friday
More sunshine on a chilly Friday(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re sliding into the weekend with leftover cold air. The weather is calming down now, then more warming inches in. We’ll have some showers at times, and see the next best chance for wintry weather late next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with patchy fog, and spotty flurries. Isolated snow showers continue in the mountains. We’re starting the day with temperatures in the low 20s west, and upper 20s to low 30s east. Knoxville starts the day around 29 degrees.

The sky clears today, and we actually have an extended break for more sunshine! We’re only warming to around 40 degrees, so we’re still chilly with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. There’s a light breeze that makes it feel colder, so keep the warm layers on but find those sunglasses.

Tonight will be very cold, as everything is clear and calm. Teens spread out, and we’ll start Saturday in the upper teens in the Valley. This is will be frosty night, thanks to the mostly clear sky and little to no wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

While Saturday is still below average, we have sunshine and a steady climb from that cold morning. We’re topping out around 42 degrees.

The warming kicks up Sunday’s, as our afternoon high approaches the low 50s. We can keep the mostly clear sky all day long!

Late Sunday night clouds to showers move in, carrying over to your Monday. We’ll be in the upper 40s with the scattered rain mostly early in the day, and only isolated mountain snow chances.

The next few days are nice and warm, and dry! As of now, we hold off spotty showers until Thursday, with most of the rain Thursday night, but we’re watching for the chance for some snow with this system. The trend for temperatures to dip again, would give us some more wintry showers.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
Two multi-vehicle crashes closes lanes on I-75 in Campbell County.
Lanes reopen, traffic backing for miles after crashes on I-75
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds
Wintry last night, continued changes to sleet and rain.
Heather tracks a few snow showers, after the wintry to wet mess
UT Medical will begin taking appointments for vaccines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. (AP...
UT Medical Center fills all vaccine appointments for teachers, 65 and older

Latest News

But many have 4"+ of snow still on the ground.
Turning the corner: mild and dry pattern ahead
Wintry last night, continued changes to sleet and rain.
Heather tracks a few snow showers, after the wintry to wet mess
Burst of snow to heavy rain ahead.
First Alert: Bursts of snow but heavy rain washing away most snow
As a Winter Storm Watch is posted for the Cumberland Plateau towards the Cumberland Gap.
First Alert: More heavy snow for some to intense rain