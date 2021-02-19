Chilly end to the week, but warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re sliding into the weekend with leftover cold air. The weather is calming down now, then more warming inches in. We’ll have some showers at times, and see the next best chance for wintry weather late next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with patchy fog, and spotty flurries. Isolated snow showers continue in the mountains. We’re starting the day with temperatures in the low 20s west, and upper 20s to low 30s east. Knoxville starts the day around 29 degrees.

The sky clears today, and we actually have an extended break for more sunshine! We’re only warming to around 40 degrees, so we’re still chilly with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. There’s a light breeze that makes it feel colder, so keep the warm layers on but find those sunglasses.

Tonight will be very cold, as everything is clear and calm. Teens spread out, and we’ll start Saturday in the upper teens in the Valley. This is will be frosty night, thanks to the mostly clear sky and little to no wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

While Saturday is still below average, we have sunshine and a steady climb from that cold morning. We’re topping out around 42 degrees.

The warming kicks up Sunday’s, as our afternoon high approaches the low 50s. We can keep the mostly clear sky all day long!

Late Sunday night clouds to showers move in, carrying over to your Monday. We’ll be in the upper 40s with the scattered rain mostly early in the day, and only isolated mountain snow chances.

The next few days are nice and warm, and dry! As of now, we hold off spotty showers until Thursday, with most of the rain Thursday night, but we’re watching for the chance for some snow with this system. The trend for temperatures to dip again, would give us some more wintry showers.

